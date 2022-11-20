The internet made Turkish chef Nusr-et Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, famous for his viral salt-sprinkling videos in 2017. Now, his Instagram followers are upset because he boasted about a bill worth 6,15,065 dirham ( ₹1.36 crore) at the upscale eatery.
The popular chef infuriated his 49 million Instagram followers on November 18 when he uploaded the receipt with the phrase, "Quality never expensive". A single steak from the event cost nearly ₹97,000, and the gang spent approximately ₹1.1 crore on wine alone. However, there has been a backlash as the cost-of-living crisis strikes, inflation increases, and millions of people struggle to pay for food and rent.
According to his lavish Abu Dhabi restaurant's website, appetisers can cost up to ₹19,000 per diner. The Turkish millionaire is well renowned for his extravagant cuisine and gold leaf steaks, but others feel he has gone too far.
“This is very bad. It's bad that you're exposing it. When there is poverty all around," wrote one user. “That’s actually disgusting. Millions of people are dying for a penny and all the hefty amounts of money go to military, unlawful stuff and this. I swear this world is FILTHY," wrote another.
One user posted, “Seeing this dinner bill and thinking this can save an entire city from hunger for days makes me feel sad. No one should EVER pay 405 for a still water."
“Is that normal? To demand such prices today?? Where everything has become expensive... very very expensive!? Boycott this madness!!! There are children in this world who don't eat anything!!" reacted one unhappy user.
Salt Bae, on the other hand, did have his share of support. One user spoke about Beyonce and Kim Kardashian giving expensive gifts to their children, which nobody talked about. The chef sells his food at such prices because whoever “has the money" can pay for it. The user also asked those who were talking about poverty what they were doing to help the underprivileged.
