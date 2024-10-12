Celine Dion’s iconic Paris Olympic 2024 performance is allegedly ‘pre-recorded’ and ‘100% playback’: Report

  • Celine Dion's performance at the Olympic 2024 opening ceremony, singing 'Hymne à L'amour' at the Eiffel Tower, is alleged to be pre-recorded.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated12 Oct 2024, 10:05 PM IST
Celine Dion's Paris Olympic 2024 performance is reportedly pre-recorded.
Celine Dion’s Paris Olympic 2024 performance is reportedly pre-recorded.(AFP)

Celine Dion's iconic Olympic 2024 performance is allegedly pre-recorded, according to reports. The Canadian singer performed on Hymne à L'amour (Hymn to love) in front of the Eiffel Tower. Her performance was one of the major highlights of the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics 2024.

The allegations about Dion's performance surfaced on Friday, October 11 when a French newspaper claimed that the performance was ‘without a shadow of a doubt’ pre-recorded. According to Tribune, the French newspaper Liberation claimed Dion's performance to be pre-recorded as per music experts.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Lady Gaga, Celine Dion shine at opening ceremony | Watch

“What we heard on TV was a corrected playback,” composer and performer Etienne Guéreau was quoted in the report.

“It was 100% playback, you can hear it from the first notes,” a sound engineer who requested anonymity told French media.

Some experts claimed that the performance was "without a shadow of a doubt" pre-recorded, the Tribune report said.

Also Read | Paris Olympics opening ceremony: Performers, guests, Indian contingent and more

The report also cited a YouTube musician named Wings of Pegasus, who claimed that the rehearsal and the actual performance sounded similar, which is unlikely for a live performance.

However, the organisers and representatives for the Paris Olympics 2024 have not commented on the claims, regardless of stating the performance to be live earlier, the report added.

The 56-year-old singer performed almost two years after disclosing stiff person syndrome. She performed on Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” as the finale of the four-hour-long ceremony. The performance was much anticipated and the organisers had kept it a secret.

Also Read | PM Modi in New York: ‘Putting in all possible efforts to host 2036 Olympics’

After the triumphant performance, Dion expressed her gratitude on X.

“I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance,” Dion said.

 

After the allegations about Dion's performance surfaced, several fans took to social media to express admiration for the singer.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 10:05 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldCeline Dion’s iconic Paris Olympic 2024 performance is allegedly ‘pre-recorded’ and ‘100% playback’: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.