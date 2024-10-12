Celine Dion's iconic Olympic 2024 performance is allegedly pre-recorded, according to reports. The Canadian singer performed on Hymne à L'amour (Hymn to love) in front of the Eiffel Tower. Her performance was one of the major highlights of the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allegations about Dion's performance surfaced on Friday, October 11 when a French newspaper claimed that the performance was 'without a shadow of a doubt' pre-recorded. According to Tribune, the French newspaper Liberation claimed Dion's performance to be pre-recorded as per music experts.

"What we heard on TV was a corrected playback," composer and performer Etienne Guéreau was quoted in the report.

"It was 100% playback, you can hear it from the first notes," a sound engineer who requested anonymity told French media.

Some experts claimed that the performance was "without a shadow of a doubt" pre-recorded, the Tribune report said.

The report also cited a YouTube musician named Wings of Pegasus, who claimed that the rehearsal and the actual performance sounded similar, which is unlikely for a live performance.

However, the organisers and representatives for the Paris Olympics 2024 have not commented on the claims, regardless of stating the performance to be live earlier, the report added.

The 56-year-old singer performed almost two years after disclosing stiff person syndrome. She performed on Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour" as the finale of the four-hour-long ceremony. The performance was much anticipated and the organisers had kept it a secret.

After the triumphant performance, Dion expressed her gratitude on X.

“I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance," Dion said.