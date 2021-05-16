Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Central banks jump into climate-change policy fray

Central banks jump into climate-change policy fray

Premium
AFP Photo
6 min read . 09:30 PM IST SIMON CLARK, The Wall Street Journal

  • Some say regulators are going beyond their remits with focus on risks to financial systems and economies

Central banks, the most powerful financial institutions in the world, want to become the guardians of the environment as well.

The central banks say climate change is a financial and economic risk. They believe rising sea levels, more wildfires and bigger storms could cause shortages that spur inflation, the regulators’ traditional nemesis.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Numbers to watch this week: IOCL Q4 results, RBI’s banking data

4 min read . 10:00 PM IST
Premium

Uttar Pradesh gearing up to tackle black fungus, third COVID wave: CM Adityanath

2 min read . 09:49 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19 drugmakers take on your favorite TV shows to tackle vaccine hesitancy

4 min read . 09:43 PM IST
Premium

Puri Jagannath temple to remain closed for public till June 15 as COVID cases rise

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!