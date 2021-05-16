Central banks jump into climate-change policy fray
- Some say regulators are going beyond their remits with focus on risks to financial systems and economies
Central banks, the most powerful financial institutions in the world, want to become the guardians of the environment as well.
The central banks say climate change is a financial and economic risk. They believe rising sea levels, more wildfires and bigger storms could cause shortages that spur inflation, the regulators’ traditional nemesis.
