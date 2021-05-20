The union health ministry has asked states to make or black fungus a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, noting that the fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst covid-19 patients.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from covid-19.

Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary, union health ministry in a letter written to states on Wednesday said that in recent times a new challenge in the form of a fungal infection namely mucormycosis has emerged and is reported from many States amongst covid-19 patients especially those on steroid therapy and deranged sugar control.

“This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst covid-19 patients. The treatment of this fungal infection requires multidisciplinary approach consisting of Eye surgeons, ENT specialists, General Surgeon, Neurosurgeon and Dental Maxillo facial surgeon etc and institution of Amphotericin B as an antifungal medicine," the letter said.

"You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, wherein all government and private health facilities, medical colleges will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Gol) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)….."And, make it mandatory for all these facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to health department through district-level chief medical officer and subsequently to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) surveillance system," the letter stated.

With cases of mucormycosis on the rise in Rajasthan, the Rajasthan government has already declared ‘Mucormycosis’ disease as an epidemic. Mucormycosis has been notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu government also made black fungus a notifiable disease under the Public Health Act after reporting over 9 cases. Cases of black fungus are being reported from various parts of the country such as Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. On May 18, the Haryana government also framed regulations called, "The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021.

While Rajasthan recorded over 100 black fungus cases, as many as 90 people have died of the infection in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Government has said that patients infected with mucormycosis will be treated under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the treatment charges of mucormycosis are high. Hence the state government has decided to treat patients eligible under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana in hospitals where the scheme is implemented.

In view of increasing cases of mucormycosis infection in Chhattisgarh, the State Food and Drug control Department has instructed all the whole sale drug dealers to inform the department about the distribution of the drug Posaconazole and Amphotericin-B used in mucormycosis treatment.

Similarly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the national capital will set up dedicated centres for the treatment of mucormycosis cases at three city government-run hospitals.

"Three important decisions were taken at the meeting. Centres will be set up at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital for treatment of black fungus," Kejriwal tweeted.

Black fungus can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma. The disease is caused by a set of micro-organisms known as mucormycetes, which are present naturally in the environment, seen mostly in soil and in decaying organic matter like leaves, compost and piles.

In normal course, body’s immune system successfully fights such fungal infections. However, covid-19 affects the immune system. Moreover, the treatment of covid-19 patients involves intake of drugs like dexamethasone, which suppress the immune system response. Due to these factors, covid-19 patients face a renewed risk of failing the battle against attacks mounted by organisms such as mucormycetes.

In addition, covid-19 patients undergoing oxygen therapy in ICU, where humidifier is used, are prone to fungal infection because of exposure to moisture.

Meanwhile, over 2,76,110 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States reported 77.17% of the new cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 34,875, followed by Karnataka with 34,281 new cases, the union health ministry said. Similarly, 3,874 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 72.25% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (594). Karnataka follows with 468 daily deaths.

