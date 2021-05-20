Centre asks states to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease

While Rajasthan recorded over 100 black fungus cases, as many as 90 people have died of the infection in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Government has said that patients infected with mucormycosis will be treated under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the treatment charges of mucormycosis are high. Hence the state government has decided to treat patients eligible under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana in hospitals where the scheme is implemented.