The Ministry of External Affairs has called for Canada to take action against ‘anti-India elements who have threatened Indian leaders, institutions, airlines and diplomats’.

The Ministry of External Affairs has called for strict action against ‘anti-India elements’ in Canada after a temple was vandalised in the Edmonton region. Hindu-phobic graffiti was found spray painted on the exterior siding of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Alberta on Monday — with slurs targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya. The development is the latest in a string of temple vandalism incidents reported from the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that officials had ‘strongly taken up the matter’ with their Canadian counterparts. The incident has prompted strong reactions from various quarters in Canada with many condemning the “senseless act of hate" and the “rising tide of Hinduphobia" across the country.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply "We condemn the vandalization. We expect the local authorities to take strong and swift action against those responsible. These attacks against Temples have become a recurring occurrence and are done with a purpose which is not difficult to fathom. We have seen a number of such incidents in recent times in Canada," Jaiswal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also stressed the need to take action against those responsible for extremism and violence.

“The lack of action against the perpetrators has further emboldened such criminal elements. Those advocating and responsible for extremism and violence need to be brought to justice or else the rule of law and respect for pluralism in Canada will continue to be severely undermined," the MEA said.

The incident was flagged on Monday with Arya calling on law enforcement agencies to “take this issue seriously before these rhetorics get translated into physical action against Hindu-Canadians". The Nepean MP also highlighted several recent incidents — including Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's call for Hindus to return to India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In response to my condemnation of the vandalism of the Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton and other acts of hate and violence by Khalistan supporters in Canada, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice has released a video demanding me and my Hindu-Canadian friends to go back to India," he added later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!