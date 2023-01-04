Centre okays ₹2,614 cr for Sunni Dam hydro power project in Himachal1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 04:51 PM IST
The project by SJVN includes ₹13.80 crore as budgetary support from the government for the cost of enabling infrastructure
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved an investment of ₹2,614 crore for the 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project by state-owned SJVN Ltd in Himachal Pradesh.