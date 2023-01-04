Centre okays 2,614 cr for Sunni Dam hydro power project in Himachal

Centre okays ₹2,614 cr for Sunni Dam hydro power project in Himachal1 min read . 04:51 PM IST
The project by SJVN includes ₹13.80 crore as budgetary support from the government for the cost of enabling infrastructure
The project by SJVN includes ₹13.80 crore as budgetary support from the government for the cost of enabling infrastructure
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved an investment of ₹2,614 crore for the 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project by state-owned SJVN Ltd in Himachal Pradesh.
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved an investment of ₹2,614 crore for the 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project by state-owned SJVN Ltd in Himachal Pradesh.
“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the investment for 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh by SJVN Ltd, for an estimated cost of ₹2,614.51 crore, including ₹13.80 crore as budgetary support from Government of India for the cost of enabling infrastructure," an official statement said.
“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the investment for 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh by SJVN Ltd, for an estimated cost of ₹2,614.51 crore, including ₹13.80 crore as budgetary support from Government of India for the cost of enabling infrastructure," an official statement said.
Ex-post facto approval is given for cumulative expenditure incurred amounting to ₹246 crore till January 2022, it added.
Ex-post facto approval is given for cumulative expenditure incurred amounting to ₹246 crore till January 2022, it added.
The project cost of ₹2,614 crore included hard cost amounting to ₹2,246.40 crore, interest during construction and financing charges of ₹358.96 crore and ₹9.15 crore, respectively.
The project cost of ₹2,614 crore included hard cost amounting to ₹2,246.40 crore, interest during construction and financing charges of ₹358.96 crore and ₹9.15 crore, respectively.
The revised cost sanctions for cost variations due to quantity changes (including additions/ alterations/ extra items) and time overruns due to the developer shall be capped at 10% of the sanctioned cost, the statement reads.
The revised cost sanctions for cost variations due to quantity changes (including additions/ alterations/ extra items) and time overruns due to the developer shall be capped at 10% of the sanctioned cost, the statement reads.
Keeping in view the aims and objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the present proposal for setting up 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP by SJVN shall provide various benefits to local suppliers/ local enterprises/ MSMEs and shall encourage entrepreneurship opportunities within the country besides promoting employment and socio-economic development of the region.
Keeping in view the aims and objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the present proposal for setting up 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP by SJVN shall provide various benefits to local suppliers/ local enterprises/ MSMEs and shall encourage entrepreneurship opportunities within the country besides promoting employment and socio-economic development of the region.
The implementation of the project shall generate direct and indirect employment for about 4,000 persons during the peak construction of the project, it stated.
The implementation of the project shall generate direct and indirect employment for about 4,000 persons during the peak construction of the project, it stated.