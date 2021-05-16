Centre orders states to prevent dumping of corpses in water bodies

With scores of dead bodies found floating on Ganga and it’s tributaries in wake of the second coronavirus pandemic wave, the Centre has directed states to prevent dumping of dead bodies in Ganga and focus on their safe disposal and dignified cremation.

The CWC, CPCB and State Pollution Control Boards have also been roped in after National Mission for Clean Ganga wrote to the DMs and chief secretaries of the states to prevent dumping of dead bodies, partially burnt and decomposed corpses. The National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) has also issued an advisory for monitoring and surveillance of water quality.

Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti on Saturday reviewed the position and action taken in the states of UP and Bihar wherein States appraised the latest position and further action points were decided.

“Instructions already given and wanted expeditious action and also underscored the need to give equal attention to such incidents in urban as well as rural areas along Ganga and other rivers. Stopping of dumping of dead bodies as well as their safe disposal and protection of water quality has to be attended to on war footing," said Kumar adding that after knowing the progress from states, CWC, CPCB and State Pollution Control Boards would also be giving their feedback and action plans.

Earlier this week, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Ministry of Jal Shakti, taking serious note, took steps to alert district administrations and state governments.

A direction and advisory were issued by DG, NMCG to District Magistrates who are also the chairperson of the District Ganga Committees on 11th May, 2021 followed up by a letter dated 12th May to the chief secretaries, to work towards prevention of dumping of dead bodies in the river and improve enforcement of the government guidelines on cremation of covid-19 infected people. The letter also advised the states to support cremation, provide financial assistance as well as regulate the rates of the cremation/burial process and materials.

“The situation is being followed up with several districts like Unnao, Kanpur rural, Ghazipur, Balia and Buxar, Saran in Bihar. However, some cases are also reported from other districts as well. The state missions should follow up action taken with all districts," said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga.

“There is need to strengthen enforcement, maintain vigil and also take proactive action to facilitate and support the families for cremation of dead bodies and asked state missions to specifically report on this. If needed, Project Directors can assess and also give support to District Ganga Committees for this out of NMCG funds available with them while keeping NMCG informed," he said.

State Pollution Control Boards have been directed to improve and make more frequent water quality monitoring in consultations with the health department. The CPCB was assigned the task of over-all monitoring and giving guidance to state pollution control boards and to take up advanced analysis in the matter.

“All the district magistrates in the states have been alerted about the issue and NMCG’s instructions have been shared. These district magistrates are getting patrolling carried out to prevent dumping of dead bodies in Ganga. 13 crematoriums under Namami Gange in addition to existing ones are made available for cremation of dead bodies. Orders have been issued for financial support in urban areas," Anurag Shrivastava, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Project Director, State Ganga Mission said.

Similar orders for financial support of ₹5000 have also been issued by Panchayati Raj Department for rural areas, similar to urban areas, and SDRF and other forces have also been asked to do patrolling. Authorities are in touch with Panchayats and ULBs.

Anand Kishore, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Project Director, State Ganga Mission, Government of Bihar said that the state has decided that cremation or burial of people dying due to covid-19 and in such situations as above, will be borne by the Bihar government.

“Even if the deceased did not have ‘positive’ report of infection and had shown corona symptoms the family will be offered this support. Patrolling is being done to prevent further dumping of dead bodies in the river, especially in sensitive districts like Buxar and Saran (Chhapra). A mahajaal is being used at Buxar to locate and take out dead bodies," said Anurag Shrivastava, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Project Director, State Ganga Mission.

