Centre orders states to prevent dumping of corpses in water bodies

“Instructions already given and wanted expeditious action and also underscored the need to give equal attention to such incidents in urban as well as rural areas along Ganga and other rivers. Stopping of dumping of dead bodies as well as their safe disposal and protection of water quality has to be attended to on war footing," said Kumar adding that after knowing the progress from states, CWC, CPCB and State Pollution Control Boards would also be giving their feedback and action plans.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}