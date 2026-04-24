Centre says Indian seafarers in Gulf safe, flight situation improves amid Iran war

An Indian seafarer on board a vessel in Iranian custody is safe, according to a senior official. The vessel has reportedly moved toward the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered a safer area compared to its earlier location. The Centre said that the overall flight situation was steadily improving, with more flights operating from the region to India.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways on Friday said that Indian vessels and crew are being closely monitored.

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On April 22, Iran captured two foreign container ships attempting to leave the strait and opened fire on a third vessel in retaliation against the United States’ naval blockade of Iranian ports and the seizure of Iranian-flagged ships. Iranian guards boarded and took control of the container ships Francesca and Epaminondas, according to PTI.

No Indian nationals are on board Francesca, while Epaminondas has one Indian among its 21 crew members. The third vessel, Euphoria, a Panama-flagged container ship that came under fire, has 21 Indian seafarers on board.

“All Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours. The DG Shipping Control Room remains operational 24×7 and has handled 7,553 calls and over 16,033 emails since activation, including 150 calls and 394 emails in the past 24 hours,” the ministry said.

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‘Safe repatriation of more than 2,729 Indian seafarers so far’ The central government added that since February 28, around 12,38,000 passengers had travelled from the region to India.

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It said, “The overall flight situation continues to improve, with additional flights operating from the region to India. Since 28 February, around 12,38,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India."

“The Directorate General of Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,729 Indian seafarers so far, including 49 in the last 24 hours from various locations across the Gulf region,” the ministry mentioned.

After Iranian guards seized the vessel, it was first positioned on the western side of the Strait of Hormuz. It has now shifted to the eastern side, which is seen as relatively safer. Since the western side is controlled by Iranian forces, ships trying to leave the conflict zone must move eastward in order to exit the area.

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The third ship, Euphoria, carrying 21 Indian seafarers, was already located on the eastern side of the strait. The official added that no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels had been reported in the last 24 hours. However, 13 Indian-flagged ships and one Indian-owned vessel have remained stranded on the western side since the West Asia conflict began nearly two months ago.

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Earlier this week, British maritime security company Vanguard Tech said the container ship that came under fire in the Strait of Hormuz was sailing under a Liberian flag and had been cleared to pass through the waterway. However, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency claimed the vessel had ignored warnings issued by Iranian forces before the incident.

The firing came after the United States seized an Iranian commercial ship in the Sea of Oman. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accused Washington of breaking the ceasefire and carrying out “armed piracy,” alleging that US forces had fired at the Iranian vessel and disabled its navigation systems.

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(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X