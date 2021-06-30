Union health ministry has sought “factual report" from the West Bengal government in two days over alleged fake covid-19 vaccination drive. The development took after Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, Legislative Assembly, West Bengal drew attention of the central government to the instances of covid-19 vaccination camps being organised allegedly by unauthorised people.

It was also pointed out that in some of these camps, and notably in Kasba locality of Kolkata Municipal area, none of the beneficiaries have received any vaccination certificates generated from Co-WIN, giving rise to apprehensions about the genuineness of these vaccination camps.

Taking cognizance of the matter, union health secretary in a letter addressed to Hari Krishna Dwivedi, Chief Secretary, government of West Bengal said that the matter should be urgently enquired into and the factual position about the serious allegations raised in the complaint, clarified immediately and that, suitable and strict action may be taken in the matter, if necessary. “A factual report on the matter may be sent to this Ministry in the next 2 days," Bhushan said.

Bhushan said that all vaccination sessions for covid-l9 have to organised through the Co-WIN portal and all vaccinations too have to be recorded on Co-WIN. “Vaccination certificates are generated from Co-WIN after the vaccination events are successfully recorded by the vaccinators and that, these certificates are then given to the beneficiaries in digital or physical form," Bhushan said.

“This Ministry has also advised States from time to time that vaccination certificates must be issued to the beneficiaries. Non-issuance of these certificates therefore does lead to apprehension of fake" vaccination camps and also raises doubts on the contents of injections delivered in such camps. Such instances, if not promptly enquired into and suitably addressed, may also lead to the possibility of their reoccurrence," said Bhushan.

Following such fake vaccination drives in Maharashtra and West Bengal, the union health secretary also wrote to the secretaries of all the states and union territories that any outreach covid-19 vaccination sessions, either in workplaces both public and private or in housing societies, slums etc., can only be organized by the COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) registered on Co-WIN.

“It is also mandated under the Guidelines for covid-19 Vaccination that, all vaccinations sessions, including the outreach sessions have to be created on Co-WIN and all vaccine doses administered in such outreach sessions, also are to be mandatorily recorded on Co-WIN," Bhushan said in the letter to the states and UTs.

“In the above context, it is requested that State/UTs may issue suitable instructions to concerned field officers to monitor vaccination sessions being organized for workplaces or near-to-home, especially by the Private eves, to ensure that all such sessions are planned and created on Co-WIN and also all the vaccine doses administered therein are recorded in Co-WIN," he said adding that wherever any instances of alleged irregularities are noticed, these must be promptly investigated and suitable action must also be taken, wherever necessary.

Union health ministry has called these cases of fake vaccinations as "individual aberration", that could only be caught spotted due to the centralised IT platform Co-Win. "As we have vaccinated over 33 crore people, such instances of individual failure now can be easily spotted the moment you do not receive an SMS from Co-Win. We are in touch with states which are taking action against such scams," Lav Agarwal, joint secretary of the Union health ministry said on Tuesday during a press briefing.

The country’s focussed is currently on covid-1 vaccines as the second deadly wave of the pandemic appears to be receding and authorities aim to vaccinate maximum number of people with covid-19 vaccines. India has so far administered over 33 crores covid-19 vaccine doses. India has reported 45,951 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours with 819 deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.