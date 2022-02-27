1 min read.Updated: 27 Feb 2022, 10:02 PM ISTLivemint
The Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) has released the numbers of control centres to assist in Operation Ganga for evacuation of India nationals stranded in Ukraine
The Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) has released the numbers of control centres to assist in Operation Ganga for evacuation of India nationals stranded in Ukraine. Indian government has set up 24*7 control centres to assist in the evacuation process through border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovak Republic.
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital on Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter.
24x7 Control Centres have been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovak Republic: Ministry of External Affairs pic.twitter.com/WnlCeUIXXG
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also launched a helpline number for the Indian students.
"Many Indian students are stuck there due to the closure of airspace after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. For these students, who are to be helped through the Embassy of India, Om Birla has started 24-hour helpline that are 011-23014011 and 23014022 in situated in New Delhi and 0744-2505555 and 9414037200 situated in Kota Camp office," reads the official statement.
