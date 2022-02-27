This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) has released the numbers of control centres to assist in Operation Ganga for evacuation of India nationals stranded in Ukraine
The MEA has also set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also launched a helpline number for the Indian students.
"Many Indian students are stuck there due to the closure of airspace after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. For these students, who are to be helped through the Embassy of India, Om Birla has started 24-hour helpline that are 011-23014011 and 23014022 in situated in New Delhi and 0744-2505555 and 9414037200 situated in Kota Camp office," reads the official statement.
