Centre sets up 24-hour helplines for evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine. Check here

Centre sets up 24-hour helplines for evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine. Check here

Indian government has set up all-day control centres to assist in the evacuation process through border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovak Republic
2 min read . 10:02 PM IST Livemint

  • The Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) has released the numbers of control centres to assist in Operation Ganga for evacuation of India nationals stranded in Ukraine

The Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) has released the numbers of control centres to assist in Operation Ganga for evacuation of India nationals stranded in Ukraine. Indian government has set up 24*7 control centres to assist in the evacuation process through border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovak Republic. 

The MEA has also set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital on Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter. 

In the latest update, over 2,000 Indian citizens, including students, have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine in the past few days, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. 

Since the airspace have been sealed, the Indian government has been trying to facilitate the exit of the remaining stranded Indians through various border transit points to the neighbouring countries.

Check out the list below for the helpline numbers

Poland: Helpline numbers-  +48 225 400 000

                                                    +48 795 850 877

                                                    +48  792 812 511

               Email id: controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com

Romania: Helpline numbers-  +40 732 124 309

                                                        +40 771 632 567

                                                        +40 745 161 631

                                                        +40 741 528 123

                  Email id: controlroominbucharest@gmail.com

Hungary: Helpline numbers- +36 308 517 373

                                                       +36 132 57742

                                                       +36 132 57743

                  WhatsApp:  +36 308 517 373

Slovak Republic: Helpline numbers- +421 252 631 377

                                                                     +421 252 962 916

                                                                     +421 951 697 560

                                 Email id: hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in

See the notification here

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also launched a helpline number for the Indian students. 

"Many Indian students are stuck there due to the closure of airspace after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. For these students, who are to be helped through the Embassy of India, Om Birla has started 24-hour helpline that are 011-23014011 and 23014022 in situated in New Delhi and 0744-2505555 and 9414037200 situated in Kota Camp office," reads the official statement.

