Kyle Gordy, a prominent sperm donor, aims to father over 100 children by 2025, currently having 87 with 14 confirmed pregnancies. He offers donation services and plans a global tour to expand his reach. Despite challenges in dating, he remains hopeful for love.

Kyle Gordy is widely regarded as the world's most famous sperm donor. He is on track to become the biological father of over 100 children by the end of 2025. The 32-year-old Los Angeles resident moves between Ireland, the UK and the United States, as per his Instagram bio.. He has revealed to Jam Press that he considers himself just getting started on his unique journey.

Gordy describes himself as the “CEO of sperm donating". He offers sperm donation services to women who struggle to conceive. He provides both remote and in-person options. With his eldest child now 10 years old, Gordy continues to redefine the concept of sperm donation.

Kyle Gordy invites interested women to reach out through his Instagram account or his website, Be Pregnant Now. He likes helping women build families. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It feels great to be a dad of so many children. I’ve helped people conceive all across the globe, which is something most people would think is unbelievable," he told the publication.

As of January 2025, Gordy has fathered 87 children across the globe. He has 14 additional pregnancies confirmed in countries like Sweden, Norway, England and Scotland.

Gordy plans to surpass Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who reportedly has over 100 biological children. However, he doesn't have a target number of children in mind. Gordy wants to continue donating "until women no longer need" him.

Child in each country He took a small break in 2024. This year, Gordy has started a global sperm donation tour. He plans to expand his reach to Japan, Ireland and Korea.

“Who knows? I might have a child in each country by 2026," he said.

While Gordy has gained significant attention for his practice, his unusual lifestyle does not help his love life. According to him, his sperm donations often discourage potential romantic interests. However, Gordy remains optimistic.