Aditya Sharma, the CEO of HiCounselor - a “career accelerator that leverages technology to get you more interviews", has managed to draw attention by sharing unique CV designs. The latest innovation from Sharma as a CV designed as an Amazon product page. The CV was created using Figma, a designing website.

“It is tough to get an interview call from Amazon. So, I tried to be creative with my resume," Sharma wrote while sharing the design on LinkedIn. “Do you think it will grab recruiters' attention? I will appreciate your feedback. If you need an editable version of this resume and create one for yourself, please comment your email id below. I will be happy to share it with you."

View Full Image CV designed as Amazon page

The CEO later wrote, “This post became viral, and I never expected that people would love this template so much. More than 5000 people have shared their email ids, and I am trying my best to reach out to you with the guidelines for the editable template."

“I have emailed the editable template to the first 2000 comments and will send it to the rest of the people sometime this week," he added. “Thank you for your patience, and feel free to let me know what other templates you would like to have. Comment the name of the company and I will create the template in the next few days. Cheers!"

Sharma is the same person who earlier designed his CV as a Netflix page. He offered to share an editable version of the same as well. Aditya's ‘Netflix’ resume had a ‘red-on-black’ design. Some users complained that the information was unclear. Others praised Aditya for his creativity. However, not everyone is in for such adventurous ways of attracting recruiters’ attention.

View Full Image CV designed as Netflix page

“Avoid gimmick style CV's. Content is key. Not colours and wacky designs. Needs a stronger personal profile. Lots of information on there is meaningless (like the 5 stars per role)," wrote one user. “My eyes are trying to find the relevant information rather than being led to it. Your post may go viral and get noticed that way. But if others are looking to use a similar CV/Resume format. AVOID."

Another user echoed similar sentiments around the innovative CV design. “Resume is first “read" and filter by machine (text extraction, ATS algorithm) before reaching a human being’s desk. For this reason, 1) prioritize text content that gives you OCR advantage, 2) deprioritize formatting that gets in the way (eg. images/graphics/colors, fancy fonts, columns). Simply put: Less is MORE. HTH," the user wrote.

“This resume will not pass the ATS system which most companies use. Recruiters cannot review every resume manually and a machine cannot parse this resume," wrote another user who is a product manager at Meta.