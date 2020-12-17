CFOs face challenges forecasting capital spending plans for 2021

CFOs face challenges forecasting capital spending plans for 20215 min read . 04:33 PM IST
Finance chiefs must decide whether to make long-term investments based on changes in demand during the pandemic
Finance chiefs across industries are facing a common challenge: Predicting whether pandemic-driven shifts in customer demand and consumer behavior are here to stay.
The task, which is part of the budgeting process for 2021, in many cases means placing a bet on what they expect the future will look like—and what they think their companies should spend on plants and other big-ticket items.
