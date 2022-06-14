This affordable Indian street food restaurant voted best in United States2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Serving affordable and delicious Indian street food in North Carolina, Chai Pani has been voted the best restaurant in America. The Asheville eatery was named America’s most Outstanding Restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago on Monday, topping nominees such as Brennan’s in New Orleans, according to a Bloomberg report.