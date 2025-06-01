Champions League final: Two dead, 559 arrested after PSG's historic title victory over Inter Milan, French Ministry says

As the fans celebrated Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final, two people died, and 559 people were arrested during the celebrations, according to an AFP report, citing the French interior ministry on June 1 (Sunday). Among the two people who died during the final win celebrations was a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death in the southwestern town of Dax as people celebrated PSG's win. On

At the Champs Elysees, bus shelters were smashed and projectiles hurled at riot police, who fired tear gas and water cannon to push back surging crowds as thousands of supporters descended on the boutique-lined boulevard.

According to the French Ministry cited in the agency report, the second person who died was a man who was riding a scooter. He was hit by a car in the southwest region of Paris. Out of the 559 people arrested, 491 people were arrested in the capital.

What happened during PSG vs Inter Milan UCL final? Earlier, PSG secured a historic win, thus becoming the only French side to win UCL title after Marseille in 1993. The Luis Enrique-managed side registered wins over the likes Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal on the route to the final and never felt the pressure of playing with three-time champions, who ousted Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate to secure their spot in the final.

The French giants were dominant right from the start and took the lead with Achraf Hakimi putting the ball in the net in the 12th over. Eight minutes later, the lead was doubled as Desire Doue beat a helpless Yann Sommer to make it 2-0.

The scoreline went undisturbed for the rest of the first half. Though Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could not score in two of his opportunities, Desire managed to get a brace, as a no-look flick from Ousmane Dembele reached Vitinha, who gave the ball to Desire, who put it in the bottom corner of the goal in the 63rd minute.