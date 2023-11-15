Actor Courteney Cox who played Monica in the popular show 'Friends' has shared a heartfelt post to the late co-star Matthew Perry aka ‘Chandler’. She played Chandler's friend and wife in the popular show. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a BTS clip of her favourite memories of Perry in the show where the audiences know about Chandler-Monica spending the night. She also shared that the audience's reaction turned Chandler and Monica's supposed one-night fling into the start of their love story.

She captioned, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Earlier yesterday, Matt LeBlanc, the actor who played Joey Tribbiani in the NBC sitcom ‘Friends’ has written an emotional goodbye note to Matthew Perry. Posting for the first time about Perry's death, Le Blanc, 56 posted a picture of their cult series on Instagram and wrote, “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.

Also Read: 'Friends' star Matthew Perry passes away: Five money lessons to learn from Chandler Bing After his demise, the cast of "FRIENDS" had issued a formal statement provided to CNN stating, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

According to PageSix report, actor Jennifer Aniston's friends are concerned about her in the wake of Matthew Perry's death. According to an industry insider, the 'Friends' star has taken his death at the age of 54 quite hard. "Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely," said the source as reported by Page Six. "It's a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad's death just around the corner. She still hasn't fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet."

Also Read: Matthew Perry dies at 54: From beating Justin Trudeau to drug addictions, relations and more, here are 10 things to know Perry passed away on 28 October at his residence in Los Angeles at the age of 54. He was known for his role as Chandler Bing in "Friends," which aired from 1994-2004. He was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery on 3 November and videos circulating on social media from the funeral ceremony showed that all his costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer had attended the funeral.

Perry was Friends' droll wingman-turned-leading man 'Chandler Bing' for 10 years, delivering a pitch-perfect comedic performance that garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2002.

