Home/ News / World/  Chandra Grahan 2023: Netizens share photos as penumbral lunar eclipse begins
Back

The world witnessed it's first Lunar Eclipse of this year on 5 May 2023. The phenomenon which also coincided with what is celebrated as Buddha Purnima in certain countries in Asia was visible in Africa, Asia, Australia and most of Europe.

The lunar eclipse was visible to the naked eye from 8.45pm IST on Friday.

The penumbral lunar eclipse is set to peak at 10:52 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), and end at 1:02 AM IST on Saturday.

The next lunar eclipse is scheduled for 28-29 October, 2023. It will be a partial lunar eclipse. It will be visible in Europe and most of Asia and Africa, and will be seen rising over the extreme eastern Americas, and setting over Australia.

During this penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon was seen passing through the faint penumbral portion of Earth's shadow.

Did you watch the Lunar eclipse online?

If the clouds spoiled your plan, or you missed the 8.44pm window, you can join its live telecast by Virtual Telescope project. Virtual Telescope Project will live stream the lunar eclipse on its website, as well as on its YouTube channel.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: India

People living in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Mathura, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, had the chance to enjoy the lunar eclipse.

Here is how it looked throughout India

Due to the flowers that bloom during this time of the year, May's full moon is dubbed the Flower Moon and is also referred to as the Milk Moon.

The moon is seen through the clouds during a partial lunar eclipse in Srinagar on May 5, 2023.
View Full Image
The moon is seen through the clouds during a partial lunar eclipse in Srinagar on May 5, 2023. (AFP)
Spectacular full moon spotted in Lucknow, ahead of the lunar eclipse (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
View Full Image
Spectacular full moon spotted in Lucknow, ahead of the lunar eclipse (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times) (HT)
A view of full moon on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, in Lucknow on Friday
View Full Image
A view of full moon on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, in Lucknow on Friday (ANI)
Full moon seen above the India Gate in New Delhi, Friday, May 5, 2023
View Full Image
Full moon seen above the India Gate in New Delhi, Friday, May 5, 2023 (PTI)
The full moon above the illuminated world heritage Mahabodhi Temple on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti in Bodh Gaya, Friday,
View Full Image
The full moon above the illuminated world heritage Mahabodhi Temple on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti in Bodh Gaya, Friday, (PTI)

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: How to watch?

Find a quiet place from where it is easier to witness the clear sky. Observe the lunar eclipse at the designated time. The astronomical event can be enjoyed with bare eyes. However, the event looks more phenomenal when viewed with the help of a telescope. People can use their mobile cameras or DSLR camera to capture the lunar eclipse.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue