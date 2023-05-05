Chandra Grahan 2023: Netizens share photos as penumbral lunar eclipse begins2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:56 PM IST
The penumbral lunar eclipse is set to peak at 10:52 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), and end at 1:02 AM IST on Saturday.
The world witnessed it's first Lunar Eclipse of this year on 5 May 2023. The phenomenon which also coincided with what is celebrated as Buddha Purnima in certain countries in Asia was visible in Africa, Asia, Australia and most of Europe.
