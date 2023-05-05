The world witnessed it's first Lunar Eclipse of this year on 5 May 2023. The phenomenon which also coincided with what is celebrated as Buddha Purnima in certain countries in Asia was visible in Africa, Asia, Australia and most of Europe.

The lunar eclipse was visible to the naked eye from 8.45pm IST on Friday.

The penumbral lunar eclipse is set to peak at 10:52 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), and end at 1:02 AM IST on Saturday.

The next lunar eclipse is scheduled for 28-29 October, 2023. It will be a partial lunar eclipse. It will be visible in Europe and most of Asia and Africa, and will be seen rising over the extreme eastern Americas, and setting over Australia.

During this penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon was seen passing through the faint penumbral portion of Earth's shadow.

Did you watch the Lunar eclipse online?

If the clouds spoiled your plan, or you missed the 8.44pm window, you can join its live telecast by Virtual Telescope project. Virtual Telescope Project will live stream the lunar eclipse on its website, as well as on its YouTube channel.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: India

People living in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Mathura, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, had the chance to enjoy the lunar eclipse.

Here is how it looked throughout India

Due to the flowers that bloom during this time of the year, May's full moon is dubbed the Flower Moon and is also referred to as the Milk Moon.

View Full Image The moon is seen through the clouds during a partial lunar eclipse in Srinagar on May 5, 2023. (AFP)

View Full Image Spectacular full moon spotted in Lucknow, ahead of the lunar eclipse (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times) (HT)

View Full Image A view of full moon on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, in Lucknow on Friday (ANI)

View Full Image Full moon seen above the India Gate in New Delhi, Friday, May 5, 2023 (PTI)

View Full Image The full moon above the illuminated world heritage Mahabodhi Temple on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti in Bodh Gaya, Friday, (PTI)

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: How to watch?

Find a quiet place from where it is easier to witness the clear sky. Observe the lunar eclipse at the designated time. The astronomical event can be enjoyed with bare eyes. However, the event looks more phenomenal when viewed with the help of a telescope. People can use their mobile cameras or DSLR camera to capture the lunar eclipse.