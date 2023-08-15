Chandrayaan 3: ISRO's lunar mission inches closer to landing; What lies ahead in upcoming week4 min read 15 Aug 2023, 02:49 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is set for a scheduled moon landing on August 23, aiming to become the fourth nation to achieve this milestone. The spacecraft is currently undergoing orbital adjustments and carries various electronic and mechanical elements.
Having been launched via the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is now primed for its scheduled moon landing on August 23.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message