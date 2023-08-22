Chandrayaan-3: India's boom, Russia's crunch, how money is shaping new space race3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:28 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to land on the moon's south pole, with analysts expecting a boost for India's space industry if successful. The mission comes after Russia's Luna-25 crashed from orbit, potentially impacting funding for a successor mission
The space race India aims to win this week by landing first on the moon's south pole is about science, the politics of national prestige and a new frontier: money.
