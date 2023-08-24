A news presenter who works for a news organization in Britain had to face the wrath of the netizens after he made a comment that India should return the £2.3 billion of foreign aid which was provided by Britain.

He said,"“I would like to congratulate India for landing on the dark side of the Moon. I would also like to now invite India to return the £2.3 billion of foreign aid money that we sent them between 2016 and 2021. We are also set to give them £57 million pounds next year and I think the British taxpayer should keep hold of that, don’t you? We should not be giving money to countries with a space programme. As a rule, if you can afford to fire a rocket to the dark side of the Moon, you shouldn’t be coming to us with your hand out."

As soon as the clip went viral, netizens demanded to return the Kohinoor which was taken from India during British rule. The clip also had comments from netizens commenting how during the British rule in India , millions of pound were looted by the British rulers.

Here are some of the reactions: