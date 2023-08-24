Chandrayaan-3 landing: British anchor's 'don't come for foreign aid' jibe gets 'give Kohinoor back' retort from netizen1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:22 PM IST
British news presenter faces backlash for comment on India's space program and calls for return of foreign aid.
A news presenter who works for a news organization in Britain had to face the wrath of the netizens after he made a comment that India should return the £2.3 billion of foreign aid which was provided by Britain.
A user on social media X(formely Twitter) ,"Shashank Shekhar Jha,' wrote," Britain, give us back our $44.997 TRILLION!’
Hi@PatrickChristys, Thank you for reminding about the grant. Now ‘as a rule, salute us & return $45 TRILLION you’ve looted from us’ Britain gave, as you say, £2.3 BILLION i.e. $2.5 BILLION. Deduct it & return the remaining $44.997 Trillion to India.
Another user wrote,"Britain drained out over $45 trillion from India, which to date has hampered the country's ability to come out of poverty. Between 1765 and 1938, the drain amounted to 9.2 trillion pounds ($45 trillion).
Indians were never given due credit for their precious resources like gold and forex earnings, which all went to feed the people of the Britain citing renowned economist Utsa Patnaik, on her research titled ‘fiscal relations between Colonial India and Britain’.
India on Wednesday scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's Lander Module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.