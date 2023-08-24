A news presenter who works for a news organization in Britain had to face the wrath of the netizens after he made a comment that India should return the £2.3 billion of foreign aid which was provided by Britain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said,""I would like to congratulate India for landing on the dark side of the Moon. I would also like to now invite India to return the £2.3 billion of foreign aid money that we sent them between 2016 and 2021. We are also set to give them £57 million pounds next year and I think the British taxpayer should keep hold of that, don't you? We should not be giving money to countries with a space programme. As a rule, if you can afford to fire a rocket to the dark side of the Moon, you shouldn't be coming to us with your hand out."

As soon as the clip went viral, netizens demanded to return the Kohinoor which was taken from India during British rule. The clip also had comments from netizens commenting how during the British rule in India , millions of pound were looted by the British rulers.

Here are some of the reactions:

A user on social media X(formely Twitter) ,"Shashank Shekhar Jha,' wrote," Britain, give us back our $44.997 TRILLION!'

Hi@PatrickChristys, Thank you for reminding about the grant. Now 'as a rule, salute us & return $45 TRILLION you've looted from us' Britain gave, as you say, £2.3 BILLION i.e. $2.5 BILLION. Deduct it & return the remaining $44.997 Trillion to India.

Another user wrote,"Britain drained out over $45 trillion from India, which to date has hampered the country's ability to come out of poverty. Between 1765 and 1938, the drain amounted to 9.2 trillion pounds ($45 trillion).

Indians were never given due credit for their precious resources like gold and forex earnings, which all went to feed the people of the Britain citing renowned economist Utsa Patnaik, on her research titled 'fiscal relations between Colonial India and Britain'.

India on Wednesday scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's Lander Module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.