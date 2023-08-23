Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon: How world media reacted to India's historic feat

Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon: How world media reacted to India's historic feat1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:30 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully lands on the Moon, becoming the fourth country to achieve a soft landing, reactions by various publications across the world
Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module on Wednesday touched down on the surface of the Moon. The lander and the rover are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days). With this touchdown on Moon after a flawless 41-day voyage to script history and less than a week after a Russian lander headed to the lunar south pole crashed, India is the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union.