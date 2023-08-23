Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon: How world media reacted to India's historic feat

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully lands on the Moon, becoming the fourth country to achieve a soft landing, reactions by various publications across the world

Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module on Wednesday touched down on the surface of the Moon. The lander and the rover are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days). With this touchdown on Moon after a flawless 41-day voyage to script history and less than a week after a Russian lander headed to the lunar south pole crashed, India is the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union.

Here is how the world media covered the successful descent of Vikram lander on Moon's south pole Popular American website The New York Times gave due coverage to the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon and carried out couple of article on its website's homepage titled ‘‘India Is on the Moon’: Lander’s Success Moves Nation to Next Space Chapter’ and ‘What’s next for India in space exploration?’. The publication also did a live blog on the event.

Another US publication Washington Post covered the event with a headline 'India lands a spacecraft softly on the moon's surface'.

Another prominent media house , the BBC of United Kingdom covered the event live and wrote," Chandrayaan-3: India makes historic landing near Moon's south pole".

The successful landing on the moon's south pole was also covered by many publication in European countries like Germany and also found prominence in neighbouring Pakistan as well.

Popular publications from Pakistan like DAWN and GEO NEWS also gave prominence to the story with headlines like 'India becomes first nation to land spacecraft near Moon's south pole' and 'India's Chandrayaan-3 finally lands on moon's south pole'.

The South China Morning Post headline the event as ‘Victory cry’: India lands spacecraft on moon, first to reach lunar south pole.

Taking a billion dreams to the Moon in India's second attempt in four years, Chandrayaan-3's four-legged lander Vikram with the 26-kg rover Pragyan in its belly, made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm successfully negotiating what ISRO scientists described as the "20 minutes of terror" during the crucial powered descent initiated at 5.44 pm.

Shortly after the landing, the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) said on Wednesday night that communication link was established between the lander and the space agency's Mission Operations Complex (MOX) in Bengaluru.

