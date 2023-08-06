The Indian Space Research Organisation on Sunday took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter to share the FIRST images of Moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3. India’s third unmanned Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 on Saturday successfully entered the lunar orbit, 22 days after it was launched for a far more complicated 41-day voyage to reach the lunar south pole where no other nation has gone before.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}