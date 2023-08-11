Chandrayaan-3 vs Russia's Luna-25; Race to Moon's south pole position2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:22 AM IST
Russia successfully launched its inaugural moon-landing spacecraft on Friday in 47 years. The mission aims to achieve the distinction of being the first country to achieve a gentle landing on the lunar south pole, an area thought to contain valuable reservoirs of water ice.