Charcoal drawing, bought for ₹1,000, likely to be an original Renoir worth crores, date back to late 1800s

A woman from Pennsylvania may have struck gold after buying a charcoal drawing for just $12 (around ₹1,000). The piece could be an original work by famous French impressionist artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir. The piece could fetch anywhere from six to seven figures, potentially worth crores in Indian rupees.

Heidi Markow, who owns Salvage Goods Antiques in Easton, Pennsylvania, found the artwork at a collector’s auction in Montgomery County in January. While exploring items with her partner and son, she immediately felt drawn to the 17.5-by-16.5-inch drawing of a woman.

“I didn't know what it was, I just knew that I wanted it,” she told ABC News.

Markow asked her partner to bid on three items while she browsed further. Later, when they met, he told her he had paid just $12 each for all three items. It was a surprising bargain, considering other items were selling for thousands.

Once home, Markow examined the drawing closely. She noticed a faint signature, high-quality paper and an elegant frame, all of which hinted at something special. A stamp on the back suggested the piece had been brought to the US by a luxury art importer and sold to a well-known collector.

Markow believes the drawing could be a portrait of Renoir’s wife, Aline Charigot, and might date back to the late 1800s. It was called Renoir’s “Ingres period”, when he focused heavily on light and shading.

Curious, she began researching Renoir’s work and contacted Sotheby’s. They referred her to an experienced art appraiser. After inspecting the piece, the person said, “Congratulations.”

She has now sent the artwork to the Wildenstein Plattner Institute (WPI) in New York, which verifies important art pieces. If they accept the drawing as genuine, it will be listed in their official Renoir records, known as a “Catalogue Raisonne”. Advertisement

The final review is scheduled for April 10.

It deserves to be somewhere… Markow remains hopeful but realistic. Even if WPI doesn’t confirm it, she says it may still be authentic but might require further research.