Charles is Britain's new monarch. What he will be known as?2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 12:27 AM IST
- Prince Charles in a statement said Queen Elizabeth II was a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother who would be missed around the world
Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, royal officials say. Clarence House confirmed on Thursday that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, PA Media reported on Thursday.