Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, royal officials say. Clarence House confirmed on Thursday that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, PA Media reported on Thursday.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss called on Britain to “come together as a people" to support its new head of state King Charles III, who succeeds his mother Queen Elizabeth II after she died at the age of 96.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built," Truss said in a speech outside 10 Downing Street. “With the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country."

Britons must rally round Charles III to “help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all", she said. “God save the King," she added.

Truss, who was formally appointed prime minister by the Queen just two days ago at her Scottish castle Balmoral, said Elizabeth was “the rock on which modern Britain was built" and a “personal inspiration" to her.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Britain's Queen Elizabeth as an inspirational leader following her death on Thursday. "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Full statement by Britain's new King Charles

Britain's new king, Charles III, said Thursday that queen Elizabeth II was a "cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother" who would be missed around the world.

Here is the full statement issued by Buckingham Palace after Charles, 73, ascended the throne following his mother's 70-year reign:

"The death of my beloved mother, her majesty the queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held."