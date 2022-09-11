Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Charles officially named king of Australia and New Zealand

Charles officially named king of Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a Proclamation of Accession ceremony for Britain's King Charles III at the Parliament in Wellington on Sunday. 
1 min read . 03:52 PM ISTAFP

King Charles III is officially named as monarch in New Zealand and Australia on Sunday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

King Charles III was officially named monarch in Australia and New Zealand on Sunday, in tandem ceremonies marking his ascension to the throne.

Also Read: King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony

In Canberra, Governor-General David Hurley proclaimed "Prince Charles Philip Arthur George to be King Charles III, by grace of God, King of Australia".

Also Read: ‘Strive to follow inspiring example’: King Charles III at proclamation ceremony

At a similar ceremony in Wellington, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hailed Charles, saying he "has long had an affection for Aotearoa New Zealand, has consistently demonstrated his deep care for our nation".

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II death: Will the monarch continue to feature on British currencies?

The two ceremonies were relative formalities.Both former British colonies have been independent for decades but retain the monarch as their head of state.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who will leave for London this week to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, announced that September 22 would be a public holiday in Australia to mark her death.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

