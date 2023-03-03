Charles pushed Queen Elizabeth for 17 years to make Camilla ‘Queen’, won’t honour promise to those who loved Diana2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Prince Charles never intended to honour his promise to the British people, despite the fact that Princess Diana has always held a particular place in their hearts., according to a Royal biographer.
King Charles has allegedly been campaigning for years to have his wife, Camilla, officially recognized as Queen, according to Christopher Andersen, author of "The King: The Life of Charles III". This comes after media reports suggested that Buckingham Palace would describe Camilla as "Queen" rather than "Queen Consort".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×