King Charles has allegedly been campaigning for years to have his wife, Camilla, officially recognized as Queen, according to Christopher Andersen, author of "The King: The Life of Charles III". This comes after media reports suggested that Buckingham Palace would describe Camilla as "Queen" rather than "Queen Consort".

Andersen, who spoke to insiders about Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, claims that Charles has been pleading with the late Queen for 17 years to endorse Camilla as Queen and not just "Queen Consort," a title that has never really existed. The king's wife, while being his consort, is known simply as the Queen, Andersen said.

Camilla's title has long been a source of controversy due to her relationship with Charles, which was a contributing factor in the breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana. The late princess's sons, William and Harry, allegedly believed that Charles would honour his original pledge not to have Camilla recognised as Queen out of respect for their mother.

Despite support from Queen Elizabeth II, many in Britain have struggled to forgive Charles for his admitted infidelity and long-time links to Camilla, which led to the end of his marriage to Diana. The princess died in a Paris car crash in 1997, five years after her public split from Charles.

After her affair with Charles was made public, Camilla faced intense backlash and never received the title of Princess of Wales. She made it clear she wanted to be Charles' "Princess Consort" when he became king when they got married. Since then, Camilla's popularity has increased.

In a letter written in February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stated that she supported calling Camilla "Queen Consort". This announcement was a surprise to many, as it went against what was previously believed to be the Queen's wishes. However, it has now been reported that Camilla, instead of being called Queen Consort, is likely to be called Queen.

According to Andersen, Charles never intended to keep his promise to the British people, who have always held a special place in their hearts for Diana. Andersen claimed that the British press and public were gullible on the issue. Charles and Camilla have eventually gotten everything they always wanted; he told Fox News Digital.

