Charles' succession stirs Caribbean calls for reparations, removal of monarch as head of state3 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 07:14 AM IST
Charles succeeds his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who ruled for 70 years and died on Thursday afternoon.
Charles succeeds his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who ruled for 70 years and died on Thursday afternoon.
Listen to this article
The accession of King Charles to the British throne has stirred renewed calls from politicians and activists for former colonies in the Caribbean to remove the monarch as their head of state and for Britain to pay slavery reparations.