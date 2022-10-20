Charles-Diana’s marriage was not a piece of cake, but people were given a chance to taste their wedding cake. A slice of a five-feet-tall cake from their wedding in 1981 was up for sale. The slice of cake had a pre-sale estimate of £300 ( ₹28,000), according to the Dore and Rees website. The cake was eventually sold for £170 ( ₹15,864), way below the estimated price, even though it was expected that the price would go way further up.

