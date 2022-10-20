Charles-Diana’s wedding cake: Slice of 41-year-old Royal delicacy sold at auction2 min read . 11:45 AM IST
A boxed slice of cake celebrating the Charles-Diana’s marriage that ultimately ended in hostility was up for sale at an auction.
Charles-Diana’s marriage was not a piece of cake, but people were given a chance to taste their wedding cake. A slice of a five-feet-tall cake from their wedding in 1981 was up for sale. The slice of cake had a pre-sale estimate of £300 ( ₹28,000), according to the Dore and Rees website. The cake was eventually sold for £170 ( ₹15,864), way below the estimated price, even though it was expected that the price would go way further up.
Nigel Ricketts, a wedding guest who attended the royal wedding and afterwards, kept the piece of fruitcake safe. The French polisher who worked at Windsor Castle passed away earlier in 2022.
Although there were 23 official wedding cakes were prepared, the slice appears to have come from the centrepiece fruitcake, which had five layers and was five-feet tall. A slice of the same cake was sold for £990 ( ₹92,389 at current rate) in 2014.
The boxed slice of cake celebrating the couple's marriage that ultimately ended in hostility had the words "Buckingham Palace" and the wedding date stamped on it. A different piece of the cake from Charles and Diana's wedding was auctioned for $2,500 (over ₹2 lakh) in August 2021. A little silver horseshoe, beautiful leaf spray and the royal coat of arms were all included on the slice.
Hundreds of millions watched Charles and Diana's wedding on television in 1981.The BBC was the network to broadcast the Royal Wedding, still one of the most watched programmes. A staggering 70% of viewers tuned in to the BBC to watch the coverage of Prince William and Catherine Middleton's wedding in 2011.
Also Read: The Crown Season 5 will make Royal Family really uncomfortable: Here’s why (Spoilers alert)
Charles and Diana's tumultuous union only lasted a little over ten years. They divorced four years after their 1992 breakup. The Crown Season 5 on Netflix is expected to enact how their marriage broke down. The new season is under scanner and is creating a stir even before its release on November 9.
