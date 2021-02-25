Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Charlie Munger warns of market excesses, frowns on gambling mentality, bitcoin
Charlie Munger remains better known for his work at Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Charlie Munger warns of market excesses, frowns on gambling mentality, bitcoin

1 min read . 01:00 AM IST Reuters

  • Charlie Munger said the recent surge in the share price of GameStop Corp, which left some hedge funds caught in a short squeeze because they bet on a decline, reflected a horse-racing mentality toward stocks

Charlie Munger, the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, on Wednesday suggested the stock market environment bears signs of a bubble, reflecting a "dangerous" mentality among some investors to gamble on stocks as they would horse races.

Charlie Munger, the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, on Wednesday suggested the stock market environment bears signs of a bubble, reflecting a "dangerous" mentality among some investors to gamble on stocks as they would horse races.

Munger, 97, was speaking at the annual meeting of Daily Journal Corp, the Los Angeles newspaper publishing company he chairs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IITs may recruit industry experts as ‘professors of practice’

1 min read . 12:51 AM IST

Govt okays 22,325 cr sops plan for pharma, IT hardware sectors

3 min read . 12:42 AM IST

West Bengal Polls: Deputy EC to hold meetings with DMs and SPs

1 min read . 24 Feb 2021

Mint Lite | Tiger Woods, Sri Lanka under UN scanner, Ecuador prison riots & more

4 min read . 24 Feb 2021

Munger, 97, was speaking at the annual meeting of Daily Journal Corp, the Los Angeles newspaper publishing company he chairs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IITs may recruit industry experts as ‘professors of practice’

1 min read . 12:51 AM IST

Govt okays 22,325 cr sops plan for pharma, IT hardware sectors

3 min read . 12:42 AM IST

West Bengal Polls: Deputy EC to hold meetings with DMs and SPs

1 min read . 24 Feb 2021

Mint Lite | Tiger Woods, Sri Lanka under UN scanner, Ecuador prison riots & more

4 min read . 24 Feb 2021
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He remains better known for his work at Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc, where he has been vice chairman since 1978. The Daily Journal meeting was webcast on Yahoo Finance.

Munger said the recent surge in the share price of GameStop Corp, which left some hedge funds caught in a short squeeze because they bet on a decline, reflected a horse-racing mentality toward stocks.

"It's really stupid to have a culture" encouraging such gambling in stocks, calling the frenzied buying of stocks only because prices are rising "a very dangerous way to invest."

Asked if the market now might suffer the same fate as the technology bubble from the late 1990s, Munger said: "Yes, I think it must end badly, but I don't know when."

Munger also addressed other topics, including the surging interest in bitcoin, which he would not own.

"I don't think bitcoin is going to end up as the medium of exchange for the world" because it's too volatile, Munger said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

He paraphrased the author Oscar Wilde's quotation about fox hunting to describe bitcoin, calling it "the pursuit of the uneatable by the unspeakable."

Berkshire is expected on Saturday to release its fourth-quarter and year-end results, and Buffett's widely read annual shareholder letter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.