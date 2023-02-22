ChatGPT fever sweeps China as tech firms seek growth
- As companies play catch-up in AI race, they face hurdles including securing advanced chips and China’s tight censorship rules.
The viral popularity of ChatGPT has stirred a frenzy within China where tech companies, battered by a two-year regulatory clampdown and the Covid-19 pandemic, have been seeking new sources of growth.
Search engine owner Baidu Inc., e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and social-media conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. are among those that have announced investments to develop their own equivalents to the artificial-intelligence chatbot, which isn’t available in China. Stocks of other Chinese companies have surged in recent weeks as they have jumped on the bandwagon, triggering state media to issue a warning about the speculative rally.
Chinese companies that invested early in the generative AI technologies—which produce writing, images and art much like humans do—will now be best poised to build their own ChatGPT, AI and Chinese tech industry experts say. But many others are scrambling to catch up to U.S. counterparts in the latest technology developments and commercial applications.
While China has several leading AI companies, many have focused on computer vision and applications such as surveillance. ChatGPT requires tooling and knowledge from a different AI subfield known as natural language processing.
Chinese companies also face geopolitical and censorship-related barriers, including securing advanced chips targeted by U.S. export controls and navigating Beijing’s tight censorship rules.
Nonetheless, firms that have the capabilities will be fast followers. For such companies, “there’s not a meaningful barrier that’s preventing China from catching up and re-creating or building an even better model," said Matt Sheehan, fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, bans users in China from creating accounts on its chatbot, though many have found ways to circumvent the barrier through virtual private networks or by buying accounts using e-commerce platforms for a few U.S. dollars. ChatGPT can produce answers in Chinese, and its spectacular, surprising, sometimes wrong responses have become a hot topic on Chinese social media. Some consumers have clamored for homegrown alternatives.
Reports emerged on Baidu’s plans in January. It is set to integrate into its search engine in March its own version of the AI chatbot, called Ernie Bot. Baidu said Wednesday that the company will use Ernie Bot to also improve Baidu’s AI cloud, its driverless car system and its voice assistant Xiaodu.
The company will open its large language model to the public, offering it as a business service, Baidu’s Chief Executive Robin Li said in a call with analysts. Some organizations have already decided to integrate Ernie into their products and services, he said.
That was followed by Tencent, the owner of China’s everything app WeChat; e-commerce player JD.com Inc.; and speech-recognition company iFlytek Co.—though none have released concrete plans. Gaming firm NetEase Inc. said it is exploring how to incorporate the underlying technology behind ChatGPT into its education products. Wang Huiwen, the co-founder of food-delivery company Meituan, said he plans to invest $50 million into building China’s OpenAI, despite acknowledging that he doesn’t know much about the technology.
The foundation of ChatGPT is built on what’s known as a large language model, which is trained on vast swaths of language data. Such models are useful for a range of commercial applications, from improving search results and powering voice assistants to automating content moderation.
In China, Baidu and Alibaba were among the first firms to create their own Chinese-language versions. Baidu released one in 2019 called Ernie, which it subsequently advanced in lockstep with Google’s and OpenAI’s developments and uses to improve its search. Alibaba released one called M6 two years later and continues to invest in the technology, which it uses to power AliMe, its customer-service chat feature.
Telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. and information-technology conglomerate Inspur Group, as well as government-backed Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, have produced their own versions.
It is these foundations that Chinese firms are now relying on to evolve into a ChatGPT equivalent. But only a few companies will be able to do so quickly, experts say.
One reason is the more limited access that Chinese companies have to a broad diversity of data. ChatGPT rests on one of the largest language models that exists today, OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, which benefits from the copious amounts of English-language data on the global web spanning many subject areas and disciplines. Chinese-language data is less abundant and, within China, faces strict censorship controls.
Outside of publicly available data, most Chinese firms only have text and conversational data in specific areas such as finance or e-commerce, said Pascale Fung, the director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence Research at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Baidu stands out for the data it has from indexing the web for its search engine, she said.
U.S. export controls on advanced chips could pose another hurdle. A recent study found that most large language models developed in China over the past two years were trained on the U.S.-sanctioned A100 graphics-processing unit made by Nvidia Corp. Once companies use up their stockpiles of high-end chips, the pace of advancement could slow, said Jeffrey Ding, a political scientist researching technological change at George Washington University, who co-wrote the paper.
China’s tight censorship and regulatory ecosystem will challenge development in other ways. Issues have risen around ChatGPT spewing misinformation or strange and offensive outputs. Chinese companies are facing much greater pressure to ensure their chatbot equivalents won’t wax lyrical on politically sensitive topics, Chinese tech experts say.
In January, China’s internet regulator also issued new rules for generative AI technologies, a global first, requiring developers of ChatGPT and image-generation tools to prominently label images, videos and text as synthetically generated or edited when they could be misconstrued as real.
Ms. Fung said the real hurdle will come after ChatGPT’s development, however, in finding applications of the technology that are safe and effective. “The key is who will come up with a killer app," she said. “In that sense, Chinese companies can be very innovative."
