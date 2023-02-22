ChatGPT fever sweeps China as tech firms seek growth

That was followed by Tencent, the owner of China’s everything app WeChat; e-commerce player JD.com Inc.; and speech-recognition company iFlytek Co.—though none have released concrete plans. Gaming firm NetEase Inc. said it is exploring how to incorporate the underlying technology behind ChatGPT into its education products. Wang Huiwen, the co-founder of food-delivery company Meituan, said he plans to invest $50 million into building China’s OpenAI, despite acknowledging that he doesn’t know much about the technology.

