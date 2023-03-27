AI to cost the world two-thirds of jobs, Goldman Sachs highlights hardest hit sectors2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:07 PM IST
Last week, Goldman Sachs informed the company's software engineers have been experimenting with ChatGPT-like AI tools to automatically generate lines of code.
The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly disrupt labor markets worldwide. Approximately two-thirds of current jobs in the US and the European Union are exposed to some degree of AI automation, according to a research conducted by Goldman Sachs.
