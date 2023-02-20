ChatGPT lists Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Putin as ‘controversial’ public figures | See full list
The artificial intelligence-powered chatbot has listed Elon Musk, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and others as controversial public figures.
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who is in the headlines since he completed a $44 billion deal and took over Twitter last October, has been listed as “controversial" by OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT. Businessman Issac Latterell shared a list of controversial public figures on his official Twitter handle.
