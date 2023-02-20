New Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who is in the headlines since he completed a $44 billion deal and took over Twitter last October, has been listed as “controversial" by OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT. Businessman Issac Latterell shared a list of controversial public figures on his official Twitter handle.

The artificial intelligence-powered chatbot has also listed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and others as controversial public figures.

The list also consists of a separate section for people who should be treated in a special manner by ChatGPT. It also includes billionaire Elon Musk, Trump, Putin, Xi Jinping, Boris Johnson, etc.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, and Joe Biden have been labeled as ‘non-controversial’.

Check the full list here,

ChatGPT lists Trump, Elon Musk as controversial and worthy of special treatment, Biden and Bezos as not. I've got more examples. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/92bNDQo4qY — Isaac Latterell (@IsaacLatterell) February 19, 2023

To this list, Elon Musk did not say a word and replied, !!"

Isaac also posted a list of controversial topics and their established definitions on ChatGPT which includes immigration, climate change, abortion, etc.

He reacted to the list of controversial and non-controversial public figures' list and said that it reflects the views of media outlets, not any ChatGPT programming.

“A lot of this could is simply due to the coverage given in media outlets to these people which the training set is trained on. So in many cases, the views may simply reflect the views of the mainstream media, not necessarily any chatGPT programming," he said.

For clarification, Isaac has created the column headers, but he didn't prompt how to define them, as can be seen in one of the screenshots, the businessman said in a tweet.

“This isn't true for individual words or topics. It WILL give you its operative definition for controversial topics and words, and it WILL tell you that it is not allowed to change them," he added.

AI chatbots are also being used to conduct interviews and interact with humans in various settings. And the one that has gained massive attention is the AI chatbot interview of UK PM Rishi Sunak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.