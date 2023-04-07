Recent reports suggest that ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, mistakenly alleged that a U.S.-based professor had harassed and attempted to sexually assault a student while on a class trip, citing a non-existent 2018 Washington Post article as its source.

In response, legal scholar Jonathan Turley, who was included in a ChatGPT-generated list of legal scholars accused of harassment, denied any allegations of sexual harassment.

Washington Post confirmed on Wednesday that the cited article in question did not exist. The class trip had reportedly not taken place, and Mr. Turley denied being accused of sexual harassment. He called the incident “incredibly harmful," it added.

Similarly, Australian mayor Brian Hood has threatened to sue ChatGPT for incorrectly alleging that he had spent time in prison due to a foreign bribery case. These incidents are referred to as "hallucination," where chatbots generate believable responses that are either partially or entirely false.

While there is no record of a human suing ChatGPT for defamation, Hood's potential lawsuit could mark the first such case.