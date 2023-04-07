ChatGPT ‘mistakenly’ names teacher for sexual assault, quotes 'nonexistent' news report as source1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 02:34 PM IST
- Washington Post confirmed on Wednesday that the cited article in question did not exist.
Recent reports suggest that ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, mistakenly alleged that a U.S.-based professor had harassed and attempted to sexually assault a student while on a class trip, citing a non-existent 2018 Washington Post article as its source.
