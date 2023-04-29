ChatGPT reinstated in Italy as OpenAI addresses regulator's concerns

OpenAI and Italy's data protection authority confirmed on Friday that the ChatGPT chatbot was reinstated in Italy after OpenAI resolved the concerns raised by the authority.
Reuters reported last month, OpenAI, which is supported by Microsoft Corp, temporarily deactivated the ChatGPT chatbot in Italy following an investigation launched by the country's data protection authority, Garante, into a potential violation of privacy regulations by the artificial intelligence application.
Last month, Garante said ChatGPT has an "absence of any legal basis that justifies the massive collection and storage of personal data" to "train" the chatbot.
Garante had given a deadline till Sunday to OpenAI to address its concerns about allowing the chatbot to start operating again in the country.
Furthermore, Garante had accused OpenAI of failing to check the age of ChatGPT's users who are supposed to be aged 13 or above, OpenAI said,"it will offer a tool to verify users' ages in Italy upon sign-up".
The company said on Friday it will provide greater visibility of its privacy policy and user content opt-out form.
It will also provide a new form for European Union users to exercise their right to object to its use of personal data to train its models, a company spokesperson said.
The form requires people who want to opt-out to provide detailed personal information, including evidence of data processing via relevant prompts.
Garante acknowledged the efforts made by OpenAI to integrate technological advancement with the protection of people's rights and expressed its hope that the company will continue to comply with European data protection laws.
Although Italy was the first Western European nation to take action against ChatGPT, the chatbot's swift growth has garnered the attention of lawmakers and regulators in various other countries.
A committee of European Union lawmakers on Thursday agreed on new rules that would force companies deploying generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, to disclose any copyrighted material used to develop their systems.
After Garante showed interest in ChatGPT, the European Data Protection Board, which brings together the privacy watchdogs of European nations, established a dedicated task force to examine the chatbot earlier this month.
Garante has indicated that it will carry on with its investigation of ChatGPT and collaborate with the special task force.
