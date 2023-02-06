ChatGPT will lead to layoffs, but traders say they will be fine

Still, the promise of tools like ChatGPT leaves room for some investors to desire, with only 49% of respondents saying they planned to buy stocks with exposure to such generative AI tools. Overall, about 41% of all respondents said they intended to increase exposure to tech stocks more broadly, while 38% said they’d hold steady over the next six months. This is despite their expectations for the Nasdaq 100, which closed on Friday at 12,573.36, to fall to 12,000 by the year-end, according to the median forecast.