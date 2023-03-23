Amid the OpenAIs's ChatGPT becoming popular in the digital space globally, a founder and investor's recent tweet has created a buzz where he showcased how using ChatGPT, one can write what SpaceX founder Elon Musk may think.

Sam on 21 March opened the ChatGPT and asked the AI to compose a tweet that is statistically more likely to get a like or comment from Elon Musk.

In return the reply came as, “Exciting times for space exploration! looking forward to seeing how @SpaceX will continue pushing the boundaries and expanding our knowledge of the universe #SpaceX #Mars #Exploration"

Earlier on 23 March, Business Insider reported that Musk joked Wednesday that ChatGPT would make a better Federal Reserve chair than Jerome Powell.

The Twitter owner was taking a swipe at the Federal Reserve Chair's latest decision to raise interest rates to around 5%.

Replying to a user, who had suggested putting the intelligent language bot's GPT-4 update in charge of the Fed, Musk wrote on Twitter, "Couldn't do worse."

Recently, in an interview with ABC News, OpenAI CEO and ChatGPT creator Sam Altman admitted that he is ‘a little bit scared’ of the potential of the AI chatbot, adding ChatGPT can ‘eliminate’ many human jobs.

"We've got to be careful here," said Altman. "I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this," he admitted.

Apart from this, he was also concerned on the possible use of AI bot for malicious purposes. He said, "I'm particularly worried that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation. Now that they're getting better at writing computer code, [they] could be used for offensive cyberattacks."