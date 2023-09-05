In an unprecedented move, Indonesia has granted its first golden visa to Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI , a pioneering firm in artificial intelligence. The Indonesian immigration authority issued a 10-year visa to Altman, acknowledging his global renown and potential contributions to the nation.

Indonesia's Immigration Director General has said that Altman "has an international reputation and may bring benefits to Indonesia", Bloomberg reported. He believes the visa will serve as an incentive for high-profile foreign investors. Alongside the extended visa period, Altman is set to benefit from priority security screening at airports and streamlined entry and exit procedures.

The golden visa programme was launched just a week ago as a strategic move to bolster economic growth in Indonesia. Under the scheme, foreign nationals willing to make significant financial commitments to the country are permitted to stay for a period ranging from five to 10 years. For instance, a five-year residency is guaranteed to anyone investing $350,000 in local public enterprises, savings accounts or government securities.

Although Altman's investment plans in Indonesia are not yet public knowledge, his recent visit to Jakarta to deliver a speech on the future of artificial intelligence hints at his keen interest in the nation's technological landscape. The visa could potentially pave the way for collaborations that boost Indonesia's standing in the world of AI and technology.

OpenAI, under Altman's leadership, has captured global attention by stimulating investments in AI infrastructure. The tools developed by the company include ChatGPT. These tools have revolutionised the approach to artificial intelligence by leveraging extensive data centres to emulate human-like intelligence.

This has resulted in a flurry of investments directed towards the creation and expansion of AI-supporting infrastructures globally.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

