ChatGPT-maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gets Indonesia's first Golden Visa: Here’s what it means1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 10:29 AM IST
OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman is the first person to get an Indonesian golden visa as Southeast Asia’s largest economy seeks to draw foreign investors.
In an unprecedented move, Indonesia has granted its first golden visa to Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, a pioneering firm in artificial intelligence. The Indonesian immigration authority issued a 10-year visa to Altman, acknowledging his global renown and potential contributions to the nation.