The California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has been abruptly shut down by state regulators after disclosing a $1.8 billion loss from a $21 billion sale of its bond holdings. The bank, which was a big lender for tech start-ups, was recently ranked on Forbes' annual ranking of the best banks in America for the fifth year in a row, but regulators took control of the bank due to its inability to meet withdrawal demands from depositors.

This news has sparked criticism towards US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, who previously accused Gautam Adani of pulling the “largest scam in corporate history". Some have pointed out that Hindenburg missed what went wrong in the SVB case.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh wondered why Hindenburg had not done any study of SVB Bank. Another user wrote, “Adani Group has paid back all of its loans (on share Collateral), whereas Silicon Valley Bank has collapsed. Hindenburg Research labelled Adani as a scam but said nothing about SVB. It sort of demonstrates how accurate Hindenburg Research is."

“Cheats of highest order. These want to ruin indian companies/ economy by deliberately falsifying reports/ making money. These do not even know SVB in their neighbourhood. Soros/hindenburg r fooling companies with their reports and indian court too into the web pursuing it (sic)," wrote one Twitter user.

Hindenburg's report caused a significant drop in the stocks of Adani group firms, which had crashed nearly 80% at one point. However, the stocks have seen some recovery in the last few days following over ₹15,000 crore capital infusion by an investment fund GQG.

The sudden shutdown of SVB has caused concern for the tech start-ups that relied on the bank's services, and the incident highlights the potential risks involved in investing in banks and financial institutions.

“Hindenburg was busy with the Indian Adani Group’ and their own country’s ‘SVB’ went bankrupt....!!!" came from another user. “Why the so intelligent Hindenburg remained silent about SVB in their own country. The stock of SVB ruined in just 2 days (sic)," said another.

“Adani survived but SVB has a huge liquidity issue, wondering Hindenburg never researched its books and also FED has a negative role to play here, by increasing the BPS they caused problems in banks and this may well cascade to other banks and markets," came from one Twitter user.