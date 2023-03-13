The California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has been abruptly shut down by state regulators after disclosing a $1.8 billion loss from a $21 billion sale of its bond holdings. The bank, which was a big lender for tech start-ups, was recently ranked on Forbes' annual ranking of the best banks in America for the fifth year in a row, but regulators took control of the bank due to its inability to meet withdrawal demands from depositors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}