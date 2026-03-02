Check flight status at Delhi, Mumbai, Amritsar, Cochin airports as Iran-Israel war hampers Ramadan plans

The conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran led to major disruptions at some of the busiest airports in India and across world. While several passengers await their journey to the Gulf countries, many airlines, such as Air India, IndiGo and Emirates, have cancelled hundreds of flights to cities including Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Qatar, Riyadh and Saudi Arabia amid hostilities in the Middle East.

Here's what's happening at key airports in India: Mumbai Airport Passengers were stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai as several flights were cancelled following tensions in the Middle East. Some people even complained of waiting for over 24 hours, as per India Today.

Delhi Airport Early Monday, Delhi Airport took to X to inform flyers that due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East, "westbound international flights continue to experience disruptions and schedule changes."

The airport advised passengers to check the latest flight updates with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

A passenger said on Monday that she was told that all flights to Saudi Arabia are on time. However, a man hoping to go to Muscat said the Air India flight to Muscat had just cancelled.

"My parents have gone for Umrah to Saudi Arabia. We have come here to drop them. We just saw them off... We have been told that all flights to Saudi Arabia are on time... We were scared because the Gulf is on fire today, and our parents are going to a place which is a warzone," Dr Rafia Khan said.

She said her family faced “a lot of trouble in contacting the airlines repeatedly. A lot of passengers were overburdened with queries... But the staff was very courteous and nice to us.”

"They gave us details of all flights properly... We were given the correct information...," she said.

Meanwhile, another passenger at IGI Airport said, “The Air India flight to Muscat, which was supposed to take off around 10 am, was just cancelled. I work in the travel industry.”

“An Air India flight from Mumbai, in which a few of my clients were supposed to travel, has also been cancelled... We are not getting any updates on rescheduling...,” he added.

The passenger said people from here go to Mecca and Medina for worship during Ramadan. "Almost all flights to the Middle East are currently being cancelled...," he told ANI.

Cochin International Airport Over 50 Gulf-bound flights were cancelled at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in Nedumbassery, leaving several passengers stranded.

The Kochi airport released a list of flights — departure and arrivals – that were cancelled on Monday, March 2. Check the full list below:

View full Image Credit: Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL)

Amritsar Airport Amritsar airport said that 12 flights were cancelled on Monday at Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport due to the closure of Iranian airspace. These flights include:

IX192 DXB–ATQ

IX137 ATQ–DEL

QR548 DOH–ATQ

QR549 ATQ–DOH

6E1427 ATQ–SHJ

SG56 DXB–ATQ

SG55 ATQ–DXB

AI170 LGW–ATQ

AI117 ATQ–BHX

IX138 SHJ–ATQ

IX191 ATQ–DXB

6E1428 SHJ–ATQ

"Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updated information," the Amritsar airport said in a post on X.

Bengaluru airport On February 28, the Bengaluru airport posted on X, saying, "Due to the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East, some international flights are experiencing schedule changes."

Situation at airports in Middle-East Abu Dhabi Airport said that one person died and several were injured overnight after the emirate intercepted an Iranian drone.

Dubai’s main airport, the world’s busiest international hub, reported damage to a concourse that injured four staff members.