Pakistan Train Hijack: More than 150 hostages were rescued by security forces from a passenger train hijacked by Baloch rebels in a tunnel in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The freed hostages described their experience as “terrifying”.

Terrifying experience One survivor, identified as Muhammad Bilal, said the escape from the train was beyond words.

“I can’t find the words to describe how we managed to escape. It was terrifying," Bilal told AFP.

Another freed hostage, Allahditta, recounted the terror as BLA rebels stormed the train after the explosion.

Luckily, 49-year-old Allahditta and his family were released by the rebels due to his heart condition.

“I heard an explosion followed by gunfire as rebels boarded the train. People began hiding under the seats in panic. They separated the men from the women. They allowed me and my family to go because I told them I’m a heart patient," said Allahditta.

“We walked for a long time through the mountains to reach the nearest station. I haven’t eaten since I began fasting this morning, but I still can’t bring myself to eat," he added.

IDs checked To verify the identity of people who were from outside of the Balochistan province, the BLA gunmen checked ID cards.

A passenger told AFP: “They came and checked IDs and service cards and shot two soldiers in front of me and took the other four to, I don’t know where. They checked IDs and those who were Punjabis were taken away by the terrorists."

Rescue operation ongoing Pakistan security sources on Wednesday said they had freed 155 hostages from around 450 passengers while 27 militants were killed.

"Security forces have safely rescued 155 passengers... 27 terrorists have been eliminated," according to an AFP report quoting a security source.

The operation was still "ongoing", it added.

"Information suggests that some militants have fled, taking an unknown number of hostages into the local mountainous areas," a security official in the area told AFP.

The rebels bombed a section of the railway track and stormed the train on Tuesday afternoon in southwest Balochistan province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, where attacks by separatists have risen sharply in the past year.