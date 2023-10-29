Cheers to friendship, love and sarcasm: here are Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing's best moments in Friends
As Chandler, Matthew Perry played the quick-witted, insecure and neurotic roommate of Joey and a close friend of Ross. During the show's hijinks, he could be counted on to chime in with a line like “Could this BE any more awkward?” or another well-timed quip.
Matthew Perry passed away at 54. He was reportedly found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times, Variety reported. Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the infamous American show 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.